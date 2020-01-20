Clear
Melvin Ray Silvey, 71

Visitation: Saturday, January 25th, 2020 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64504. ■ Service: Saturday, January 25th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Rupp Funeral Home.

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 9:52 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Melvin Ray Silvey 71, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in a Kansas City hospital. He was born January 6, 1949 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Violett & Charles Silvey. He worked as a auto mechanic his entire life, including for the City of St. Joseph, in the sanitation department. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and he was a member of the Abate of Missouri, Jesse James Chapter, and loved traveling with his friends and his beloved dog. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ruby Kay Silvey, brothers, Sherman and Lenny Silvey, and a sister, Joyce Marie Moppin. Survivors include sons, Shane Silvey of Kansas City, MO and Joshua Silvey, daughter, Dawn Baltezor of Independence, MO, grandchildren: Kailey, Ciara, Amanda, Kendra, & Courtney, and seven great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Celebration of Melvins Life Service starting at 3:00 p.m. Saturday the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

