Mercedes Talbot 85, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at her home. She was born September 24, 1935 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Anna and Ricardo Lopez. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1953 and married Francis Talbot February 27, 1954 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, by Msgr Maximilian Rupp, and they shared 67 years together. She was one of the founding members of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and very active in the church, serving in several leadership roles for The Altar Society, the Church Choir, hospitality committee, also as co-chair of the first auction held in 1983. She was a former member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church and help start the Mexican Fiesta in 1969, she also was instrumental with Fr. McCormick with the organization of the Our Lady of Guadalupe Shrine. She was also a member of the former Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She enjoyed all her activities, however her family was her highest priority and joy. Mercedes was preceded in death by her parents Ricardo and Anna Lopez, brothers, Onesimo Lopez, Constantino "Tino" Lopez, twin brothers, Ricardo & Santiago "Chago" Lopez, and Peter Joseph Lopez, sisters, Conception "Connie" Evans, and Mary Bears, and daughter in law, Diane Talbot. Survivors include husband, Francis A. Talbot of the home, four daughters, Regina (Manuel) Enriquez Valerie (Tom) George, Lydia (Scott) McClanahan all of St. Joseph, MO and Mary Talbot of Eagan, MN. five sons: Francis James (Kay) Talbot, St. Joseph, MO, Martin (Robbin) Talbot, Clearwater, FL, Kevin Talbot, Timothy (Tammy) Talbot all of St. Joseph, MO, and John (Annette) Talbot, North Kansas City, MO, 19 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren, a brother, Jesse (Gertrude) Lopez, St. Joseph, MO, brother in law Bob Bears, as well as numerous nieces, nephews & brother and sister in laws.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM, Monday August 23, 2021 , at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Fr. Christian Malewski Celebrant. The Rosary will be prayed at 4:00 pm, Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 4:30-6:00 PM on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Inurnment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are requested to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, or Food for the Poor. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.