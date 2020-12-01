Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Meredith Kerns, 87

Meredith Kerns 1932-2020 Meredith Kerns, 87, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:28 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Meredith Kerns, 87, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.
She was born November 23, 1932 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Clifford and Gayle (Staton) Wilkinson.
Meredith was a business representative for Southwestern Bell Telephone for several years before retiring from there.
She enjoyed retirement and going to Ponto Lake in Northern Minnesota for the summer.
She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Kerns; companion, Leon Hayworth; parents; and sister, Vanita Clark (Vernon).
Survivors include her niece, Becky Parman; great-nephews, Jared Loch, Brett Wiley; great-great-niece and nephews, Zane, Wyatt, Lilly and Parker Loch.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 40°
Cameron
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 41°
The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories