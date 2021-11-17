Merle Dean Arnold, 85

Merle Dean Arnold, a long-time resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 25th in Lenexa, KS.

Merle was born on June 18,1936 in a block house on the family farm in Watson Township, Effingham County, Illinois, to parents William Clinton and Cora Belle (Bates) Arnold.

Merle was educated at Loy Community School, a one-room schoolhouse about a mile from the family farm and walked or rode his horse to school each day. He later attended Watson Grade School and Effingham High School. He worked on the farm while growing up and at 16 years old he worked construction and at the Norge Plant in Effingham.

In 1954, Merle enlisted in the United States Army and served 3 years, two and a half of which were in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1957 as a Specialist 4th Class, and was awarded the National Defense, Army Occupation and the Good Conduct Medals.

On October 20, 1957, Merle married the love of his life, Lenore (Eddie) Mitchell, in Hernando, Mississippi. They were married for 61 years until her death in 2020. Merle and Eddie were blessed with 3 children during their marriage.

In 1958, Merle and Eddie moved to the Chicago area and Merle worked at St. Charles Custom Built Kitchens. In 1961 Merle started his career with Globe Union, which later became Johnson Controls. In 1973 Merle transferred to St. Joseph, MO to open a new plant and retired after 37 years.

Merle loved spending time with family, and especially enjoyed big holiday meals. He had many hobbies including remodeling, woodworking, gardening, fishing and reading. He enjoyed meeting friends each week for coffee when he was able. After retirement he went on several road trips with Eddie to their favorite destinations – Branson, San Diego and Las Vegas.

In 1967, Merle was initiated into the Masonic Lodge, Unity Lodge 48, A.F. and A.M. in St. Charles, IL. He transferred his membership to the Brotherhood Lodge in St. Joseph, MO in 1973. He joined Green Valley Baptist Church in St. Joseph and was baptized there in 1978. He also belonged to the Pony Express post of the American Legion, the Moose Lodge of St. Joseph, the Order of the Eastern Star Pearl Chapter 529 and the VFW. Merle enjoyed volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America, the Green Valley Baptist Church Royal Ambassadors and the Republican Party.

Merle was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; brothers, Billy Arnold, Forrest “Bonnie” Arnold, Arlin Arnold and an infant brother; sisters, Lois Matteson and Eda Belle Althoff; and his beloved dog, Stephen.

He leaves behind his children, Mary Roy of Kansas City, MO, Donna Mahony (Tim) of Lenexa, KS, and George Arnold (Melina) of Downers Grove, IL; grandchildren, Mitchell Rice (Jannah) and Jacqueline Foster (Brandon), great-grandchildren Carter Scott, Rebecca Rice, Caylin Scott, Elizabeth Rice, Caius Foster, Marcus Foster and Brutus Foster; sister-in-law Dorothy Arnold and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will gather with friends on Tuesday, November 2nd beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Heaton Bowman, Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO, followed by a farewell service at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Dr. David Mason of Green Valley Baptist Church.

Lunch will follow at the church.

Burial will be held on a later date at the Loy Chapel Cemetery in Effingham County, Illinois with military rites observed.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Green Valley Church, 3110 Cook Road, St. Joseph, MO 64506.