Merle Lynn Moore, 80

M. Lynn Moore 80, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, September 12, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born August 29, 1940 in Gilman City, MO, daughter of the late Edna and Fred Endicott. She graduated from Gilman City High School, class of 1958. She worked as a private duty in home health caregiver, and most recently at the KCI airport in the security department. She enjoyed sewing, crochet, cooking, being a homemaker, mom, caretaker, and grandma to all, and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Eureka Valley Baptist Church. Lynn was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Doyle Moore, her parents, and two brothers, Bob and Richard Endicott. Survivors include: daughters, Melissa Kennedy and Debbie Moore, sons, Jeff Moore and James Moore Sr., five grandchildren: Megan (Tristan) Stickley, Jason (Amanda) Kennedy, Jonathon Kennedy, James Moore Jr., and Chriscenda (Timothy) Mozingo, 10 great grandchildren, and her sister, Mary Lee Ashford, Ft. Worth, TX.

Funeral services and public livestream: 10:00 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Bob Myers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or Three Oaks Hospice.