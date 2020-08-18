Merlene (Pelham) Winkel, 86, of Blair, Kansas passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Merlene was born on September 27, 1933 in Ozark County, Missouri to Velma Pelham.

She was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Elwood, Kansas. She was a Homemaker and taught Sunday School for over 20 years. Merlene loved her husband of 66 years, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, but most of all she loved God.

Merlene married Floyd Winkel on October 11, 1953 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home.

Additional survivors; son, Jack Winkel (Carol)

Daughter, Sue Winkel

Step grandchild, Josh Brown

Grandchildren, Victoria Whited (Micah) and Rebekah Winkel

Great grandchildren, Avery and Ellie Whited

Nieces and nephews

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

At the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Visitation: 6-8 Monday evening at the funeral home, friends may call after 9 A.M. Monday.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas.

Memorials: Alzheimer’s Association or the Hillcrest Children’s Home for Unwed Mothers.