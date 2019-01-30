Merlin Lewis Bowman, 80, Liberty, Missouri

Obituary for Merlin Lewis Bowman Print

Merlin L. Bowman

1938-2019

Liberty, Missouri- Merlin Lewis Bowman, 80, passed away from his life on January 29, 2019.

Merlin was born April 18, 1938 in Winston, Missouri to Dewey and Mable (Willets) Bowman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Donald Bowman, Lloyd Bowman and Junior Bowman; 3 sisters, Dolly Jones, Kathryn Johnson and Wilma Bowman.

Merlin was a 1956 graduate of Gallatin High School. He was the Warehouse Manager for Central Manufacturing, retiring in 2005.

He was very active in the Masonic Lodge and enjoyed spending his time outdoors working in the yard and going to Sunday School.

On May 27, 1960, Merlin married Mary Ruth Latimer in Winston, Missouri.

Survivors: wife of 58 years, Mary, of the home; 2 sons, Terry (Teresa) Bowman, Lee’s Summit, MO, Ted (Karen) Bowman, Lawson, MO; 2 grandchildren, Austin Bowman and Courtney Bowman; brother, Jim (Mary) Bowman, St. Joseph, MO; 7 step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorial service: 11:00AM, Friday, February 1, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Masonic service with visitation following from 11:30-12:30PM. Inurnment at a late date. Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.