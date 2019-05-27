Clear

Merrill Ray Palmer August 13, 1944 - May 27, 2019

Funeral services: 7:00 pm, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Merrill Palmer memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. 　

Merrill Ray Palmer 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at his home. He was born August 13, 1944 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Agnes Lorraine and Johnny Palmer. He worked in the Logging industry all his life. He enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and dancing. Merrill was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Lisa Ann Jagodzinski-Palmer, and brothers, Fred and Rodger Palmer. Survivors include, daughters, Marcie (Corky) Palmer, Melanie (Jesse) Bowman, Jamie (Bryan Martin) Palmer, and Candy (Bernie) Derry all of St. Joseph, MO, sons, Merrill Palmer Jr., Christoper (Kim) Palmer, and Jonathon Hathaway all of St. Joseph, MO, brothers, John, Tom, Richard (Larine), Byron, Dennis, Greg, and Tim Palmer, sisters, Ida Cobb, Joyce (Mike) Walters, Cathy Stoddard, and Delores Hare, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

You need to remain weather aware for our Tuesday as we could be dealing with a widespread severe event during the late afternoon into the evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center already has the entire KQ2 Viewing Area under a "Moderate Risk" for severe weather.
