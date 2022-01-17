Mervyn E. Heinz, 87, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

He was born at home near Cosby, Missouri on January 20, 1934, to Edward and Edna (Bunse) Heinz.

Mervyn attended Prairie Valley Grade School and graduated from Savannah High School in 1951. He received a degree in Agriculture from MU in 1955. Mervyn worked at Swift and The Foundry before joining the Army, stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington. He returned home to farm with his father and served in the Army Reserve.

On August 17, 1963, Mervyn married Sherry Harr. He was the father of 2 children, Leslie G. and Kirk F. He grew row crops and raised chickens, hogs, and registered Angus Cattle.

Mervyn was a member of the American Angus Association and the Nodaway County Angus Association. He served as Chair of the Andrew County Extension Council for several years. He was also a lifetime member of Cosby Zion United Methodist Church, singing in the choir and serving in many positions.

Mervyn enjoyed crossword puzzles and word searches. He played a mean boogie woogie on the piano and was proficient on the “tub”. He also enjoyed singing in a quartet with his wife and Stan and Patricia Kapp.

Mervyn was preceded in death by his son, Kirk; grandson, Jacob; and his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sherry; daughter, Leslie Thompson (Clint); daughter-in-law, Julie Heinz; granddaughters, Ellie and Jessica Heinz; sister, Eva Maurine Jarrett; niece and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Monday, Cosby Zion United Methodist Church. Inurnment Cosby Zion Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3:00 to 5:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated or for those who wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Cosby Zion Cemetery or the National Alzheimer’s Association. The family request that anyone attending the service or visitation to please wear a face mask. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.