Michael A Simpson 54, St Joseph, Missouri died Sunday July 18, 2021 at home. Born June 16, 1967, St. Joseph, Preceded in death by parents; Robert Douglas Simpson, & Sharon Lee Simpson. Survivors son, Andrew Simpson, daughter, Kaylee Rene Simpson. Cremation under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled visitation or services at this time. Please contact Rupp Funeral Home for further information. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
Posted: Aug 3, 2021 4:20 PM