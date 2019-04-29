Michael Allan Rhodes, 64, of Maryville, MO, passed away unexpectedly, April 27, 2019 at his residence.

Michael was born October 16, 1954, in Union City, Indiana. He was proceeded in death by his parents.

In 1985 in Huntington Beach, CA he was united in marriage to Donna Therese Pulluck. She passed away July 1, 1999.

He had a BA and received his Masters degree in Kinesiology. He retired after a 30-year teaching career. At the time of his death he was a part time employee of Northwest Missouri State University.

He was of a Christian faith.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a sports fan of all kinds and an avid car enthusiast. He coached high school and college football.

He is survivors include 2 children, Christopher (Jaylene) Rhodes of Maryville, MO and Mallory Rhodes of Brea, CA. One sister Melodie Rhodes and 2 grandchildren, Leo and Noah Rhodes.

Mr. Rhodes has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.