Michael B. Rivers, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

He was born June 19, 1949 in Topeka, KS.

Michael married Rebecca Chambers October 2, 1987.

He was a bartender at Benton Club for 12 years, Michael also tended bar at A J’s R and The Bar.

He was a musician at heart, it was his passion. Michael played the drums with Paul Allison and Paul Kirkendoll at Players when Walt Smith owned it. Michael played with several people, including Phil King, Bugsy Maugh, Jesse Barbosa, Kenny Bummer, Phil King, and Jerry Forney’s Blues Band.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Frances (Jones) Harris, Sr.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Rebecca; children, Cassandra, Andrew (Billie), Michael (Dana), Anyanna, Anthony (Brandi); brother, Mario Harris; 23 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Michael’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.