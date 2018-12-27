Michael E. Grable December 24, 1951 - December 22, 2018

Michael E. Grable

1951-2018

Michael E. Grable, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018, at his home.

He was born December 24, 1951, to Eugene Earl and Shirley Ann (Prescher) Grable in St. Joseph.

Michael married Sue Newberry on July 23, 2010. She survives of the home.

He retired from Johnson Control and the Air National Guard.

Michael was a member of and very involved at Wyatt Park Baptist Church. He was a deacon, ran the video camera and coffee shop, and was a member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Men’s Breakfast Club. Michael loved golfing and was an avid sports fan.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Grable of the home; two sons, Travis Grable (Kristy) of Des Moines, Iowa, and Shannon Grable (Melissa) of Chillicothe, Missouri; two daughters, Brandy Hall (Brandon) of Niagara Falls, New York, and Misty Cox (Matthew) of St. Joseph; two brothers, Terry Grable (Becky) of Holts Summit, Missouri, and Doug Grable of St. Joseph; one sister, Peggy Grable of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; and mother, Shirley Derks of St. Joseph.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to the Wyatt Park Baptist Church Youth Group. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.