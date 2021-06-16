Michael E. “Mickey” Bohart, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 surrounded by his family.

He was born December 15, 1946 to Ora and Cloy Mae (Bailey) Bohart in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Mickey graduated from Lafayette High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army during Vietnam and served from 1966-1968. He began working for Regal Shoes at the East Hills Mall and was later transferred to Walkeagan, Illinois then Indianapolis, Indiana where he became their youngest Regional Training Manager.

In 1977, he established Record “Wear” House. In 1980, he and his family returned to St. Joseph and relocated the business to the South Belt where he continued to operate it until his retirement in 2014. He established Dream Weaver Graphics in 1990.

Mickey had a great passion for music, movies and live entertainment. Through the years, he supported local bands and events in the area. He started the midnight movies (movies with a concert sound system) at the Fox Theater. He enjoyed creating unique commercials and advertisements that are still remembered today. He was known for his story telling, sense of humor, jokes and pulling pranks including the famous “stink bombs”. He was a Kansas City Chiefs fan and hosted many game day gatherings. Mickey was famous for mixing good party cocktails. He was also known as Martini Mick, Tequila Joe and the King of Joetown. After retirement he enjoyed spending time at “Hotel California” at the Lake of the Ozarks.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ora Bohart, Bill and Mae Linn; and parrot, Sparky.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Susie; son, Todd Bohart (Shannon); grandson, Roman; siblings, Tina Phillips, Mary Lou Duggar, Bill and Rodney Linn; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Jake.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorial organization pending.

Mickey would want us all to remember, “If the music’s too loud . . . you’re getting old.”