Michael Edward Shelton, 39

Michael Edward Shelton, 39, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:52 PM

Michael Edward Shelton, 39, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born March 13, 1982 in St. Joseph, son of JoAnna and James "Eddie" Shelton. He graduated from Dekalb High School, class of 2002 where he served as FFA President from 2001-2002. Mike had worked at McCormick Distillery as a Utility Operator and was a former Volunteer for the DeKalb Fire Protection District. He enjoyed collecting farm toys, running his 83 GMC in truck pulls. He loved music, playing poker and paint balling and attended DeKalb Christian Church. Michael was preceded in death by mother, JoAnna Shelton, sister, Julie Marie Shelton. Survivors include, father, James "Eddie" Shelton of DeKalb, brother, Eric (Chelsee) Shelton of Pearland, TX, girlfriend, Lindsey Thomson of St Joseph, children, Chloe, Connor and Raelynn and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor David Jordan officiating, The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM on Saturday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Mike Shelton Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

