Michael Forrest McKee, 65

Michael Forrest McKee, 65, of Hopkins, MO, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 8, 2021, at his home.

Mike was born on January 21, 1956, in Maryville, MO, to Gale F. “Hoover” and Betty J. (Smith) McKee. He had lived all his life in the area.

He had farmed, been an auctioneer, and a trucker. He had also been the Pickering Horse Show announcer for over 30 years.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his dad in 2009, and his mom in 2016, his first wife: Sarah in 1976, and his father in law, Darrell Gerdes, in 2008

On December 20, 1980, at the Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins, Mike was united in marriage to Teresa Lynn Gerdes. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include his children: Kathryn “Katie” (Danny) Wray, Maryville, MO, Kyle (Tiana) McKee, Lenox, IA, and Klint (Rachael) McKee, Burlington Junction, MO; his extended daughter, Jamie Sticken, Maryville; and Papa’s Little Crew: Brycelynn and Alanis Wray, Kenady and Rylee McKee, Michael McKee, and one on the way.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM, on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will be later at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials are suggested in Mike’s name to the Pickering Horse Show, c/o the Pickering Lion’s Club, to erect a bench in Mike’s honor at the arena.

