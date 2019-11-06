Michael G. Henggeler, 55, of Ravenwood, MO, passed from this life on November 6, 2019, at his home with his family at his side, after battling a long illness.

Mike was born in Maryville, MO on February 5, 1964, to Vincent W. and Anna A. (McQuinn) Henggeler. His father preceded him in death. He was also preceded by 2 brothers, Stephen and Donald; and his mother-in-law, Patsy Mercer.

Mike graduated in 1982 from Conception C-123 High School, Conception Junction, MO. He liked his building trades courses in school and put them to good use. He was a lifelong resident of Nodaway County.

He had worked for Woodruff-Arnold in Maryville for 15 years, and the Northeast Nodaway School District in Ravenwood, and was a self-employed farmer.

Mike liked to hunt and fish, and it was never too early to get up to go. He enjoyed camping, playing in the snow, and cutting firewood. He was handy; brave enough to take something apart, and patient enough to put it back together. He had trouble telling anyone ‘no’ who needed his help. He was a jack of all trades, and if he had the parts, he’d fix about anything. His dog ‘Ryder’ is sure gonna miss him.

Since 1996 Mike was a member of the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ravenwood, and its longtime board president. He was also an amateur radio operator.

On February 27, 1988 in Maryville, MO, Mike was united in marriage to Anita Jo Mercer. She survives of the home.

He is also survived by his 2 children; daughter, Jessica N. (Anthony) Simpson, Maryville, MO and, son, Jason M. Henggeler, of the home; his mother, Anna A. Henggeler, Stanberry, MO; his siblings, Raymond (Geneva) Henggeler, Maryville, MO, James (Cathy) Henggeler, Guilford, MO, Teresa (Greg) Stuart, Stanberry, MO, Martin (Kim) Henggeler, Barnard, MO; 2 sisters-in-law, Wilma Henggeler, Stanberry, MO, and Marilyn Henggeler, Maryville, MO; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM, Monday, November 11, 2019, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. The burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Stanberry, MO.

A parish and family Rosary will be at 4:30 PM, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The visitation will follow until 8:00 PM.

Memorials are suggested to the Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Dept. for community needs, a Scholarship fund to be established in Mike’s name, or Hope Lodge affiliated with the American Cancer Society.