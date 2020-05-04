Michael Gentry McCrary, 64 of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2020 in St. Joseph.

Mike was born on March 21, 1956 in St. Joseph to the late Gentry and Margaret McCrary.

He was an avid fan of country music and loved to watch crime dramas on television.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother; Kenny McCrary.

He is survived by his sister; Kelly McCrary.

Mr. McCrary has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

No visitation or services are scheduled at this time. An inurnment will be scheduled at McCrary Cemetery a later date.