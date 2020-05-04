Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Michael Gentry McCrary, 64

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 4, 2020 1:17 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Michael Gentry McCrary, 64 of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2020 in St. Joseph.

Mike was born on March 21, 1956 in St. Joseph to the late Gentry and Margaret McCrary.

He was an avid fan of country music and loved to watch crime dramas on television.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother; Kenny McCrary.

He is survived by his sister; Kelly McCrary.

Mr. McCrary has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

No visitation or services are scheduled at this time. An inurnment will be scheduled at McCrary Cemetery a later date.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet with breezy northwest winds and high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday and Friday with showers and storms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories