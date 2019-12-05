Michael George Annigian 83, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born May 30, 1936 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Mary & George Annigian. He married Joyce Flowers on February 27, 1959, celebrating 60 years of marriage this year. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1955. He served in the Missouri National Guard. Mike was the owner and operator of Annigian's King Hill Body Shop establishing it in 1955. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a member of the King Hill Lodge #376 A.F.&A.M. and the Eagles Lodge Aerie #49. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Virginia Hager, and daughter in law, Lori Annigian. Survivors include sons, Steve Annigian, Greg (Diana) Annigian, and Jeff (Cindy) Annigian, daughter, Michelle (Greg) Gilpin, all of St. Joseph, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and nephew, Bob Hager, St. Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8:00 pm on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, cremation to be completed under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com