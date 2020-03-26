Clear
Michael Hentges, 58

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Mar 26, 2020 8:53 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Michael Hentges, 58, of Independence, MO passed away, March 24, 2020.

He was born on September 20, 1961 to Frederick and Frances (Schwartz) Hentges near Jefferson City, MO. He grew up in Sibley, MO and graduated from Ft. Osage High School.

Mike enjoyed cars, sports and playing the guitar.He was preceded in death his parents and his sister, Brenda Kay Sherman.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Mikayla Hentges; nephew, Donald Sherman; aunt, Judy Sneed Hedges; other relatives and many friends.

Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

