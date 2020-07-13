Michael J. Browning

1947-2020

Michael J. Browning, 73, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.

He was born February 8, 1947 to J.O. and Alice Browning in Carrollton, Missouri.

Michael married Charlene Thye June 10, 1967. They shared 53 lovely years together.

He was a farmer, ordained minister and volunteer little league coach. Additionally, he coached peewee wrestling, basketball and football. Michael served on the Carrollton R-VII school board for many years.

Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his grandchildren, the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include wife, Charlene; children, Jeffrey Browning, Carrie Hardister, Joel Browning; grandchildren, Richard Hardister, Benjamin Browning, Ian Campbell, Adalyn Campbell, Annie Browning, Abraham Browning, Jaxon Browning, and Wesley Browning; and extended family and friends.

Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.