Michael J. Moyer, 72, Country Club, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020.

He was born June 3, 1948 to Maurice and Louise (Willmore) Moyer.

Michael graduated from Lafayette High School in 1966. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from Missouri Western and a masters from Northwest.

Michael had a long career in management. He was an office manager for Wonder Bread, plant manager for Sherwood Medical for over 20 years, engineering manager for Boehringer Ingelheim, project manager for RS Electric, then site manager for Se Tech, which was contracted by Harley Davidson in Kansas City.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, being outdoors, and traveling. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis Moyer.

Survivors include daughters, Lindsay Moyer (Kendall), Libby Moyer (Dustin); grandchildren, Ryder, Brecklyn, Keely; brothers, Stephen Moyer, Thomas Moyer (Patty); the love of his life, Pam Ousley; mother of his children, Cindy Moyer.

The family would like to thank the Mosaic LTACH and Mosaic Life Care Hospice for the exceptional care of Michael.

The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love he left behind.

Private Graveside Services & Inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.