Michael J. Paradise, 41, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021.
He was born February 2, 1980 in Fort Worth, Texas to Michael and Cathy (Stroup) Paradise.
Michael was a huge Raiders football fan and had been since he was little.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leonard and Norma J. Stroup, paternal grandfather, Charles J. Paradise, and beloved pet, Cujo.
Survivors include his parents, brother, Jason Paradise; grandmother, Margie Paradise; aunts, uncles and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Humane Society.
