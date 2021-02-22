Clear
Michael J. Paradise, 41

Michael J. Paradise, 41, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021.

Posted: Feb 22, 2021 3:57 PM

Michael J. Paradise, 41, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021.
He was born February 2, 1980 in Fort Worth, Texas to Michael and Cathy (Stroup) Paradise.
Michael was a huge Raiders football fan and had been since he was little.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leonard and Norma J. Stroup, paternal grandfather, Charles J. Paradise, and beloved pet, Cujo.
Survivors include his parents, brother, Jason Paradise; grandmother, Margie Paradise; aunts, uncles and extended family.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Humane Society.

Lot's of sunshine today and it should stay with us for at least the next few days. We are looking at temperatures at or above average for the rest of the week. Tuesday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60's under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will drop just a little bits on Wednesday making it a little bit cooler but still close to normal. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday dropping temperatures into the mid 40s. Temperatures will gradually warm back up into the 50s by Saturday. Conditions look to stay dry and sunny through much of the week into the weekend.
