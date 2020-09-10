Michael Jeep Paris, 77

Michael Paris, 77, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at a Highland, Kansas health care facility. He was born October 8, 1942 in New York, NY. He married Theresa Hoadley on December 10, 1998. Michael served in the U.S. Army and worked for Pepsi Bottling. He loved attending tractor pulls and taking road trips. He also enjoyed his time spent working on tractors and riding mowers. Michael was preceded in death by sister, Elise. Survivors include, wife, Theresa Paris of Atchison, KS, daughter, Nicole (Jeremy) Tackett of Republic, MO, step-children, LaVonne Cook, Ruthie McKinley and Billy McKinley, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Michael has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment with military honors to take place at a later date at Leavenworth National Cemetery.