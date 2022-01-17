Michael Joe McKim, 68

Michael Joe McKim passed away unexpectedly in his home on Thursday, January 13. He was 68 years old.

Mike was born on April 28, 1953, in Hiawatha, Kansas, to Mabel and Melvin McKim. He grew up in Morrill, Kansas. He attended Sabetha High School, graduated in 1971, and remained close with his classmates throughout his entire life. Mike attended Missouri Western State College and obtained a degree in sociology. He met Cathy Elardo McKim while in college and they married in 1977. They stayed married for 25 years, and raised two beautiful girls together.

He loved nothing more than his two daughters Megan and Mallory, his stepson Josh, his three grandchildren (Ben, Kate and Jon), his golf cart, bib overalls, biscuits and gravy, his Goetze Dental family, any and all tv shows about Alaska, Lowe’s, his time spent singing in barbershop choruses, the KC Chiefs, his many YouTube subscriptions, Mizzou, answering telemarketing calls just so he could roast them, driving, Gator’s Bar and Grill, his recliner, being in charge of the two fountains on the lake behind his home, and the popsicles in the clear plastic wrappers from Walmart. He hated snakes, the restaurant Chili’s, the branding of Home Depot, sushi, and being even a minute late to anything.

Mike worked for Goetze Dental for the past 45 years. He started delivering orders in college, he spent many years as a traveling salesman, and he eventually moved into the role of Senior Equipment Specialist. He retired on December 31, 2021. His dream in retirement was to drive his Tahoe pulling his camper all the way from Kansas City to Fairbanks, Alaska, where he planned to spend this coming summer. His daughters plan to take a trip there together in his memory.

It is incredibly cliché, but to know him was to love him. He was generous (almost to a fault), hard-working, funny, and loyal and his blue eyes had a permanent sparkle. The hole he leaves in our hearts will never heal, but we pray for peace knowing that he is in the arms of Jesus.

He is survived by his daughters, Megan (Jerry) Berg (Franklin, TN) and Mallory McKim (Kansas City, MO); his stepson Joshua (Kristiana) Roberts (Kansas City, MO); his three grandchildren, Benjamin, Katherine and Jonathan Berg (Franklin, TN); his former spouse Cathy Elardo McKim (Columbia, TN); his siblings Phyllis (Jack) Jones (Lebo, KS), Barbara McKim (Dallas, TX), Robert (Terri) McKim (Sabetha, KS) and Laura (Les) Jones (Pagosa Springs, CO). He is preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Mel McKim.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Barbershop Harmony Society via their website at www.barbershop.org/donate