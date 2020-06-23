Clear

Michael John Earley, 60

Rosary: Monday, June 22nd, 2020 5:30 PM @ St. Munchin Catholic Church. 301 N. Cedar Street, Cameron, MO 64429. ■ Visitation: Monday, June 22nd, 2020 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ St. Munchin Catholic Church. ■ Service: Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 10:00 AM @ St. Munchin Catholic Church.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 2:24 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Michael J. Earley
1959-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Michael John Earley, 60, passed away June 18, 2020.
Mike was born October 4, 1959, in Ames, Iowa to Robert and Donna (Augustson) Earley.
He graduated from Cameron High School, class of 1978 and attended Iowa State University, where he received an associate degree in Agriculture.

Mike married Denise Sifers on December 17, 1982 in Cameron, Missouri,
He was owner and operator of Earley Ford Tractor from 1988 until his passing.

Mike is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Velma Augustson and paternal grandparents, Sam and Mabel Earley; uncle, John Earley and nephew, Christopher Michael Earley.

Survivors: wife, Denise Earley, of the home; 2 sons, Adam (Celeste) Earley, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Aaron (Madeline) Earley, Denver, Colorado; parents, Bob and Donna Earley; siblings, Pat ( Alicia) Earley, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tom (Rebecca) Earley, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Mary Ann Ensign, Laure (Mark) Tunks and Dan (Staci) Earley, all of Cameron, Missouri; 1 granddaughter, Maya Earley, and 23 nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Rosary: 5:30 PM, Monday evening, June 22, 2020 with visitation from 6:00- 7:00 PM at the church. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.
Agriculture was a very important part of Mike’s life. Memorials may be given in his memory to The Cameron Education Foundation, to benefit the Ag FFA program.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

   
 
 

Most Popular Stories