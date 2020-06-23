Michael J. Earley

1959-2020

Cameron, Missouri- Michael John Earley, 60, passed away June 18, 2020.

Mike was born October 4, 1959, in Ames, Iowa to Robert and Donna (Augustson) Earley.

He graduated from Cameron High School, class of 1978 and attended Iowa State University, where he received an associate degree in Agriculture.

Mike married Denise Sifers on December 17, 1982 in Cameron, Missouri,

He was owner and operator of Earley Ford Tractor from 1988 until his passing.

Mike is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Velma Augustson and paternal grandparents, Sam and Mabel Earley; uncle, John Earley and nephew, Christopher Michael Earley.

Survivors: wife, Denise Earley, of the home; 2 sons, Adam (Celeste) Earley, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Aaron (Madeline) Earley, Denver, Colorado; parents, Bob and Donna Earley; siblings, Pat ( Alicia) Earley, Chillicothe, Missouri, Tom (Rebecca) Earley, Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Mary Ann Ensign, Laure (Mark) Tunks and Dan (Staci) Earley, all of Cameron, Missouri; 1 granddaughter, Maya Earley, and 23 nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Munchin Catholic Church. Rosary: 5:30 PM, Monday evening, June 22, 2020 with visitation from 6:00- 7:00 PM at the church. Burial in Cameron Memory Gardens, Cameron, Missouri.

Agriculture was a very important part of Mike’s life. Memorials may be given in his memory to The Cameron Education Foundation, to benefit the Ag FFA program.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland- Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.