Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Michael John Uribe Jr., 42, of Parkville, Missouri formerly of St. Joseph

Services Family to receive friends Sunday, January 27, 2019 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Rupp Funeral Home 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 Open Google Maps

Posted: Jan. 22, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Michael John Uribe Jr.
March 6, 1976 - January 19, 2019
Michael Uribe 42, of Parkville, Missouri formerly of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Saturday January 19, 2019 in a Kansas City hospital. He was born March 6, 1976 in San Diego, California. He graduated from T. Matthews High School Marysville, CA., and worked at various jobs. He enjoyed fishing, cars and fixing things. Michael was preceded in death by his his mother Gail Uribe, twin brother, grandpa Densel Jones, grandma, Julia Ann Verzani He is survived by longtime companian, Donna Burchett of the home, seven children: Rebecca Uribe, Chelsea Smith, (Michael French), Corvina, Cloey, Jesse, Kaela, and Katelin, brother, Charles Eddy, sister, Brandy Jones, grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a great many friends. The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 pm Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Michael Uribe memorial fund in care of Rupp funeral home or online obituary - "Tribute fund" www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 16°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 20°
Fairfax
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 11°
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas until early Wednesday morning. Rain will transition to a wintry mix and then to all snow this evening. This will lead to slick roads across the area tonight and Wednesday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events