Michael John Uribe Jr., 42, of Parkville, Missouri formerly of St. Joseph

Michael John Uribe Jr.

March 6, 1976 - January 19, 2019

Michael Uribe 42, of Parkville, Missouri formerly of St. Joseph, passed away unexpectedly Saturday January 19, 2019 in a Kansas City hospital. He was born March 6, 1976 in San Diego, California. He graduated from T. Matthews High School Marysville, CA., and worked at various jobs. He enjoyed fishing, cars and fixing things. Michael was preceded in death by his his mother Gail Uribe, twin brother, grandpa Densel Jones, grandma, Julia Ann Verzani He is survived by longtime companian, Donna Burchett of the home, seven children: Rebecca Uribe, Chelsea Smith, (Michael French), Corvina, Cloey, Jesse, Kaela, and Katelin, brother, Charles Eddy, sister, Brandy Jones, grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a great many friends. The family will receive friends from 2 - 4 pm Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Michael Uribe memorial fund in care of Rupp funeral home or online obituary - "Tribute fund" www.ruppfuneral.com.