Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Missing: 87-year-old Robert Clarence Maxwell Full Story

Michael Karl Goetz III July 16, 1939 - October 22, 2018

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Clearmont Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Pony Express National Memorial, 914 Penn St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64503 or the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Posted: Oct. 24, 2018 8:27 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Michael Karl Goetz, III
1939-2018

Michael Karl Goetz, III, 79, St. Joseph, MO passed away Monday October 22, 2018 at a local health care facility. He was born July 16, 1939 in St. Joseph, the son of Nancy and Michel K. Goetz II of the M. K. Goetz Brewing Company. Mike attended Judson Boarding School in Paradise Valley, Arizona. After completing high school, Mike worked at the family brewing business and enlisted in the Marines serving from 1961 to 1965. After the Marines, he worked as a maintenance person for the Saint Joseph School District and ran his own gun shop.
While he was working for the Saint Joseph School District he met the love of his life Shirley Hamilton, an elementary school teacher. They married on June 25, 1966 and spent the next 52 years together.
He returned to Judson School as an equestrian teacher. Following 20 years of service he retired to Stockton Lake, MO. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and was an excellent horseman. He shared his talents at Stockton Lake as a 4-h leader. In 2016 Mike and Shirley returned to St. Joseph where Mike was actively involved at the Pony Express Museum.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, their children, Michael Goetz IV(Christina), James P. Goetz (Carol). His sister Mignon DeShon (Richard), and his grandchildren Jordyn, Michael, Alison, Hudson, and Neva. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Clearmont Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Pony Express National Memorial, 914 Penn St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64503 or the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
Another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies is expected across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for your Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 60s. We'll start seeing clouds increase heading into the late afternoon into the overnight hours. By Thursday, another disturbance will move into the area bringing in scattered rain chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events