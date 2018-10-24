Michael Karl Goetz III July 16, 1939 - October 22, 2018

Michael Karl Goetz, III

1939-2018

Michael Karl Goetz, III, 79, St. Joseph, MO passed away Monday October 22, 2018 at a local health care facility. He was born July 16, 1939 in St. Joseph, the son of Nancy and Michel K. Goetz II of the M. K. Goetz Brewing Company. Mike attended Judson Boarding School in Paradise Valley, Arizona. After completing high school, Mike worked at the family brewing business and enlisted in the Marines serving from 1961 to 1965. After the Marines, he worked as a maintenance person for the Saint Joseph School District and ran his own gun shop.

While he was working for the Saint Joseph School District he met the love of his life Shirley Hamilton, an elementary school teacher. They married on June 25, 1966 and spent the next 52 years together.

He returned to Judson School as an equestrian teacher. Following 20 years of service he retired to Stockton Lake, MO. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and was an excellent horseman. He shared his talents at Stockton Lake as a 4-h leader. In 2016 Mike and Shirley returned to St. Joseph where Mike was actively involved at the Pony Express Museum.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley, their children, Michael Goetz IV(Christina), James P. Goetz (Carol). His sister Mignon DeShon (Richard), and his grandchildren Jordyn, Michael, Alison, Hudson, and Neva. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Clearmont Cemetery, Clearmont, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations to the Pony Express National Memorial, 914 Penn St. St. Joseph, Missouri 64503 or the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.