Michael Kenneth Martin

1944-2019

Michael Kenneth Martin, 74, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Indiana, passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

He was born October 16, 1944, to M. Kenneth and Judith Vivian (Thomas) Martin in Corpus Cristi, Texas.

Michael married Barbara Anne Cox on June 20, 1964. She survives of the home.

He served during the Vietnam War as a signalman in the U.S. Navy. Michael spent 20 years in the Navy. After retirement, he worked at Snorkle & Monfort.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having a garden. He loved his dogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife; son, Phillip Martin (Tina); daughter, Laura Martin; grandchildren, Matthew, Paul, Elizabeth, and Sadie; and great-grandchildren, Michael, Aby, Lily, and Mady.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.