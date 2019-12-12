Michael Kiscoan
1964-2019
Michael Kiscoan, 55, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
He was born October 14, 1964 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Peter Kiscoan.
Survivors include mother, Joan Kiscoan, Papillion, NE; sister, Pegi Young (Dan), Ashland, NE; brothers, Tom Kiscoan (Anna), Bellevue, NE, Bernie Kiscoan, Papillion, NE, Steve Kiscoan (Patty), Omaha, NE; many nephews, nieces, wonderful friends and co-workers.
Parish Rosary 6:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:30 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Funeral Mass and Burial in Omaha, NE on December 17 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 36th & Q Street at 10:00 A.M.
