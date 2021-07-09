Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Michael L. Cobb, 70

Michael L. Cobb 1950-2021 Michael L. Cobb, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021.

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 7:14 AM

Michael L. Cobb, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021.
He was born November 8, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Callie and Rose (Kendzora) Cobb.
Michael married Nora A. Gorman October 27, 1973. She preceded him in death April 27, 2014.
Michael enjoyed bowling, going to his grandchildren’s sport activities and spending time with his family and friends.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Adams.
Survivors include daughter, Christy Cordonnier (Todd); son, Scott Cobb (Mary); grandchildren, Xy and Sylvie, and Vaughn Cobb, Kamryn, Ashlyn and Coy Cordonnier; sister, Linda Blankenship (William); numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity return to the area today with highs in the low to mid 90s. Today heat index values will likely be between 100-103. Most of today will be dry, but late tonight into the overnight hours, shower and thunderstorm chances will return. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side tonight into early tomorrow morning. Scattered thunderstorms will continue off and on on Saturday, but the risk for severe weather looks to shift to our south. Conditions will slowly dry out on Sunday but a few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will still be possible across the area. Temperatures will be cooler this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week looks to start off dry with temperatures remaining below average.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories