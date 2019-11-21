Clear

Michael L. “Fuzzy” Lawhon, 68, Godfrey, Illinois, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri

Visitation Saturday, November 23, 2019 12:00PM - 1:00PM. Service Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:00PM - 2:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Ave. Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Final Resting Place Frazier Cemetery aka Rockhouse Prairie Cemetery Agency, MO

Michael L. “Fuzzy” Lawhon
1951-2019

Michael L. “Fuzzy” Lawhon, 68, Godfrey, Illinois, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019.
He was born January 6, 1951 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Michael married Mary Dee Johnson May 28, 1983. She survives of the home.
He graduated from Central High School in 1969, then attended Missouri Western University. Michael retired as District Superintendent with the Illinois American Water Company after 35 plus years.
He was a member of Alton Motor Boat Club. Michael was known for his love of music. He also enjoyed fishing and competed in many bass fishing tournaments. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy “Norman” and Beverly (Jeffers) Lawhon; and sister, Linda Harter.
Additional survivors include daughters, Robin Lynn-Godar (Michael), Rebecca Lawhon; son, Timothy Lawhon (Rachel); grandchildren, Deonte, Ryan, Emma, Laneisha, Dane, Angel, James, Titus and Delilah; brother, Jeff Lawhon (Mary); brother-in-law, Terry Harter; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Frazier Cemetery, Agency, MO. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Lung Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com

