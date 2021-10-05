Clear
Michael L. Martin, 59

Michael L. Martin, 59, of Cameron, MO passed away September 10, 2021 at the Redwood Nursing Home in Cameron, MO.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:17 PM

Michael was born March 22, 1962 in Mt. Ayr, Iowa. His parents were Thomas Leeman Martin and Doris Jean (Grant) Martin. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Belinda Martin, who died August 16, 2020.

He lived all- of-his life in Northwest Missouri. He was of the Baptist faith and had attended Laura Street Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching television. Michael was involved with Boy Scout Troop 62 of Maryville. He had earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was a member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say.

Michael worked as a janitor at both the Energizer and Kawasaki plants in Maryville.

On June 9, 1984 at Laura Street Baptist Church, he was united in marriage to Gracie Ebrecht. They later divorced.

He is survived by sons; Gary Wayne (Megan) Martin of Abilene, TX, and Eric Dean (Kelly) Wallace of Cameron, MO, two sisters; Christine (Tony) Lowe of Las Vegas, NV and Rhonda Jean (Art) Hansen of Hopkins, MO, step mother Carol Martin of Maryville, MO, half-sister; Rachel (Ian) Delgado, of Colorado, five step-sisters; Vicki (Mark) Huxtable, St. Joseph, MO, Teresa Penkala of Maryville, MO, Cindy Fugal of Kansas City, MO, Rhonda Lynn (Randy) Porter of Maryville, MO, and Roberta Wilkerson of Colorado, six grandchildren; Kori, Patryk, Marion, Rhoslyn and John Martin, and Sophia Wallace as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Michael has been cremated under the care of the Bram Funeral Home of Maryville, MO.

A visitation for Michael will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home in Maryville. The visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

