Michael LeRoy Kemna

1954 – 2020

Gallatin, MO- Michael LeRoy Kemna, 65, formerly of Cameron, MO, passed away April 16, 2020.

Michael was born Nov. 15, 1954 to Emil and Blanche (Oligschlaeger) Kemna in Jefferson City, Mo.

Services are currently pending.

