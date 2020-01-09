Michael "Mike" Smith, 34 of St. Joseph, passed away January 3, 2020.

Born July 23, 1985 in Dunoon, Scotland to Ronald Smith, Jr. and Shirley Rae Smith. Mike enjoyed playing video games, music, reading, and hanging out with friends.

Survivors include his parents; son, David Smith; sisters, Donna Boucher, Rosita and Clara Smith; grandmother, Marilyn Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mike has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.