Clear

Michael "Mike" Smith, 34

No services are scheduled.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 8:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Michael "Mike" Smith, 34 of St. Joseph, passed away January 3, 2020.

Born July 23, 1985 in Dunoon, Scotland to Ronald Smith, Jr. and Shirley Rae Smith. Mike enjoyed playing video games, music, reading, and hanging out with friends.

Survivors include his parents; son, David Smith; sisters, Donna Boucher, Rosita and Clara Smith; grandmother, Marilyn Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mike has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 55°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 55°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 53°
Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories