Michael "Mikey" Anthony Wilson, 46

Michael "Mikey" Anthony Wilson 46, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph. He was born December 19, 1974 in Atchison, Kansas, son of Gayle and Wayne Wilson. He graduated from Benton High School. Mikey has worked at Motel 6 for the past 3 years, and National Beef for 7 years. He enjoyed playing softball, loved music, and working on cars. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Gayle Lynn Wilson and son, Derek Wilson. He is survived by father, Wayne and step-mother Cindy Wilson of St. Joseph, his companion of 6 years, Nena Hobson of St. Joseph, children, Brandon (Telara) Wilson of St Joseph, Shelby (Zack) Beaman of St. Joseph, Nichole (Zach) George-Anderson of St. Joseph, Ryan Wilson of St. Joseph, step-children, Christian Glidewell and Cloe Hobson, brother, Steven (Shandra) Polley of Sioux City, IA, sister, Jeannie (Paul) Knowles of St. Joseph, maternal grandmother, Jan Merritt of Atchison, KS, paternal grandparents, Gordon and Betty Wilson of St. Joseph, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorial Service will follow at 6:00 pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Michael has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Michael Wilson Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Today will be a much warmer day with sunshine returning helping temperatures back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Clouds will slowly start to build into the area this afternoon into the evening. Rain chances return late tonight after sunset. Rain showers will continue through the morning and early afternoon hours on Saturday before slowly exiting the area. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures will briefly warm back into the 70s on Sunday before a cold front sweeps through the area on Monday. Conditions look to stay dry for the beginning of next week but temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs in the 50s and 60s.
