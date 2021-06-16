Michael Paul Wysling, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. He was born May 13, 1957 in Alameda, CA, son of Phyllis and Barrett Wysling. He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1975. Following high school, Mike joined the U.S. Navy. He later graduated from Missouri Western State College with a degree in Communications. He married Jody Peery on April 6, 1984 St. Joseph. Mike worked at FOX 4 for 20 years, retiring in 2014 as a Technical Engineer. He loved football, especially the KC Chiefs. He also enjoyed reading and golfing. Mike was preceded in death by father, Barrett Wysling, mother, Phyllis Neal and brother, Bradley Wysling. Survivors include, wife, Jody Wysling of the home, daughter, Stormy (Dusty) Laun of St. Joseph, son, Anthony Wysling of St. Joseph, brother, Jeff (Kathy) Wysling of St. Joseph, sister, Leann (Scott) Neal Reilly of Massachusetts, sister, Rebecca Schoenneman of New Mexico, grandchildren, Selena Gillespie and Devon Laun.

Funeral services will be 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Wysling will be cremated following the service. The inurnment will be at the Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas at a later date with U.S. Navy Funeral Honors. Memorials are requested to the American Heart Association.