Clear

Michael R. Black, Sr., 70, of St. Joseph,

Per Mr. Black's wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Private inurnment.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Michael R. Black, Sr., 70, of St. Joseph, passed away December 27, 2018.

Michael was born on September 13, 1948 in Warrensburg, Missouri to the late Amos and Veda (Boosinger) Black.

He attended Central Missouri State University where he met his future wife. Michael married Margaret "Peggy" Sevy on August 31, 1968 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Michael proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1968-1981. During this time he served two tours in Vietnam. He was employed by Wal-Mart (North Belt) and Apple Bus Company.

He was a member of the local VFW serving as chaplain and American Legion Post #287. Michael was of the Christian faith and enjoyed being outdoors (hunting & fishing) and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Michael is preceded in death by brother Perry D. Black.

Surviving family includes son, Michael R. Black, Jr. (Melissa) and their children Spencer Black, Brianna Black and Duncan Black; daughter, Rebecca E. (Black) Wittmeyer and her children Matthew Langston, Nathanial Langston and Sarah Wittmeyer; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Black; one nephew and two nieces.

Per Mr. Black's wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Private inurnment.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 51°
Temperatures will continue to warm back up as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend. Skies will be sunny Thursday through Saturday with temperatures 10 to almost 20 degrees above average into the upper 40s to middle 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events