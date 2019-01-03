Michael R. Black, Sr., 70, of St. Joseph, passed away December 27, 2018.

Michael was born on September 13, 1948 in Warrensburg, Missouri to the late Amos and Veda (Boosinger) Black.

He attended Central Missouri State University where he met his future wife. Michael married Margaret "Peggy" Sevy on August 31, 1968 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Michael proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1968-1981. During this time he served two tours in Vietnam. He was employed by Wal-Mart (North Belt) and Apple Bus Company.

He was a member of the local VFW serving as chaplain and American Legion Post #287. Michael was of the Christian faith and enjoyed being outdoors (hunting & fishing) and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents and wife, Michael is preceded in death by brother Perry D. Black.

Surviving family includes son, Michael R. Black, Jr. (Melissa) and their children Spencer Black, Brianna Black and Duncan Black; daughter, Rebecca E. (Black) Wittmeyer and her children Matthew Langston, Nathanial Langston and Sarah Wittmeyer; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Judy Black; one nephew and two nieces.

Per Mr. Black's wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Private inurnment.

The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans.