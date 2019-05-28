Michael's Obituary

Michael Ray Bonnett 67, of Stewartsville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 unexpectedly at a Lebanon, MO. hospital. He was born April 10, 1952 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Patricia and Leonard Bonnett. He attended Benton High School, and married Rhonda Frisbie. He retired from Boehringer Ingelheim as a Vet Tech after 40 years of service. He was also the founder of Bonnett Trailer Sales, Stewartsville, MO in 1991. He enjoyed horses, pull wagons, chuck wagons, and stage coaches. He loved attending horses sales and many auctions. Mike also enjoyed attending and participating with his chuck wagon at the Chuck Wagons for Warriors charity in Lebonon, MO. He attended King Hill Christian Church. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Billy, Ronnie, Rick, and Mark Bonnett. Survivors include, wife, Rhonda Bonnett of the home, son, Heath (Tina) Bonnett, Hemple, MO, daughter, Meghan (Mike) Stufflebean, Amity, MO, granddaughters, Jenna (Shelby) Hughes, Oregon, MO, Ashtin (Jacob) Amos, Amity, Kendlle Kennedy, St. Charles, MO, and Rylee Yarnell, Hemple, Mo, great grandchildren, Hudson & Jory, mother in law, Bessie Frisbie, St. Joseph, MO, cousin and friend, Skip (Amy) Crisp, as well as many nieces and nephews, and his dogs, Precious, Zoey, and Gia. Funeral services: 10:00 am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Roger Wilcoxen officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Old Presbyterian Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Children's Mercy or Wagons for Warriors.