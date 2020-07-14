Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police searching for missing 1-year-old boy Full Story

Michael "Riley" Green, 23

Visitation: Thursday, July 16th, 2020 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Friday, July 17th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Word of Life Church. 3902 NE Riverside Road, St. Joseph, MO 64505.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 9:22 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Michael “Riley” Green
1997-2020

Michael “Riley” Green, 23, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
He was born January 31, 1997 in Fallon, Nevada to Michael and Reneé (Rule) Green.
Riley most recently attended Word of Life Church and was graduated from Central High School, Class of 2016.
Riley had the almost magical ability to connect with people anywhere he went. He had friends of all ages. Riley also had the gift of showing love and making people feel special and loved. He was adventurous, willing to try anything; canoeing, hiking, parasailing, ziplining, swimming with dolphins, any roller coaster. You name it, he was down for it. Riley loved living and experiencing life.
Riley enjoyed nature, music, dancing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lavina Jean Hartman and grandfather, John James Rule.
Additional survivors include sisters, Carly and Lindsey Green; grandmother, Mary Rule; grandfather, Donnie Green; aunts and uncles, Richelle and James Green, Rachel and Shannon Johnson, Don and Carthena Green; niece, Mason Perry; cousins, Garrett and Gabe Green, Sam and Stella Johnson; cuddle buddies, Sunshine and Buster.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Word of Life Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that everyone attending the visitation or service to please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Riley Green Memorial Fund for the Benefit of Helping Others care of Commerce Bank.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night . Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories