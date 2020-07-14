Michael “Riley” Green

1997-2020

Michael “Riley” Green, 23, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

He was born January 31, 1997 in Fallon, Nevada to Michael and Reneé (Rule) Green.

Riley most recently attended Word of Life Church and was graduated from Central High School, Class of 2016.

Riley had the almost magical ability to connect with people anywhere he went. He had friends of all ages. Riley also had the gift of showing love and making people feel special and loved. He was adventurous, willing to try anything; canoeing, hiking, parasailing, ziplining, swimming with dolphins, any roller coaster. You name it, he was down for it. Riley loved living and experiencing life.

Riley enjoyed nature, music, dancing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lavina Jean Hartman and grandfather, John James Rule.

Additional survivors include sisters, Carly and Lindsey Green; grandmother, Mary Rule; grandfather, Donnie Green; aunts and uncles, Richelle and James Green, Rachel and Shannon Johnson, Don and Carthena Green; niece, Mason Perry; cousins, Garrett and Gabe Green, Sam and Stella Johnson; cuddle buddies, Sunshine and Buster.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Word of Life Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family requests that everyone attending the visitation or service to please wear a face mask. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Riley Green Memorial Fund for the Benefit of Helping Others care of Commerce Bank.