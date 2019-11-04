Michael Robert Wise, 75, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care Medical Center

He was born September 5, 1944 in St. Joseph, son of Urban and Helen Wise. He married Linda Stewart, who he called “his angel,” on December 22, 1988. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, crossword puzzles and traveling with Linda.

Mike graduated in 1962 from Christian Brothers High School, where he played football, basketball and baseball. He served in the United States Army National Guard. Mike attended college at KansasState, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity, finishing at Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in marketing and financial law. He attended Brookdale Presbyterian Church. Mike worked in the optical business for 43 years as a certified optician, manager or partner for three different optical businesses, including East Ridge Vision. Most importantly, he was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend to many.

Loving survivors include his wife, Linda of the home; a son, Brett (Jaime) Wise of Braintree, MA; daughters, Stephanie (Harley) Weddle and Monica Stewart (Les Phillips), both of St. Joseph; brother, Urban (Jane) Wise of Country Club, Missouri and sister, Barbara (Carl) Nagel of St. Joseph, Missouri; six grandchildren, Colin and Rhylee Wise, Blake (Tarah) Weddle, Jordan Weddle (Justin Eickhoff), Sterling and Steele Stewart-Phillips; three great-grandchildren, Conner and Caroline Eickhoff, Olivia Weddle; four step great-grandchildren, Aubry, Jackson, Payton and Mattea Williams; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his daughter, Heather Paige.

Funeral: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 – 2:00 P.M.

At: Brookdale Presbyterian Church 203 S. 31st St., St. Joseph, MO.

Visitation will be Monday at Brookdale Presbyterian Church from 6-8 P.M.

Memorials: Brookdale Presbyterian Church and American S.I.D.S. Institute.

Burial: Empire Prairie Cemetery, west of King City, Missouri

Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas is in charge of arrangements

