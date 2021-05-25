Michael Ron Ritenour 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 in a St. Joseph, MO. health care center. He was born August 9, 1962 in Lincoln, NE, son of Phyllis and Ronald Ritenour. He graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1980, and he worked as a lineman for a cable company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed water skiing, boating, and being in the outdoors. He was a Christian. Survivors include: mother, Phyllis Davison, Faucett, MO, father, Ronald (Ruth) Ritenour, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Mark (Jill) Ritenour, Weston, MO, sister, Susan (Joe) Byergo, Dearborn, MO, half sister, Rebecca McCorkendale, step sisters, Brenda (Ron) Roberts, Mary Pat (Greg) Vernon, step brother, Brian Davison, as well as several nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, step father, Jesse "Buck" Davison, and a special friend, Sierra Hartley.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Fillmore Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.