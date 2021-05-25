Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Michael Ron Ritenour 58

Michael Ron Ritenour 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 in a St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: May 25, 2021 4:46 PM

Michael Ron Ritenour 58, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 in a St. Joseph, MO. health care center. He was born August 9, 1962 in Lincoln, NE, son of Phyllis and Ronald Ritenour. He graduated from Savannah High School, class of 1980, and he worked as a lineman for a cable company for many years. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed water skiing, boating, and being in the outdoors. He was a Christian. Survivors include: mother, Phyllis Davison, Faucett, MO, father, Ronald (Ruth) Ritenour, St. Joseph, MO, brother, Mark (Jill) Ritenour, Weston, MO, sister, Susan (Joe) Byergo, Dearborn, MO, half sister, Rebecca McCorkendale, step sisters, Brenda (Ron) Roberts, Mary Pat (Greg) Vernon, step brother, Brian Davison, as well as several nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his grandparents, step father, Jesse "Buck" Davison, and a special friend, Sierra Hartley.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Fillmore Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories