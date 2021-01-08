Michael Shane Owens 52, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday December 19, 2020 in Saint Joseph. He was born August 24, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Joyce & Jack Owens. He loved his dog, Chiefs football, and going for walks. Shane is survived by mother, Joyce Owens, Saint Joseph, MO, father, Jack (Elaine) Owens, Tucson, AZ, brother, Sean Owens, Saint Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Wednesday with a memorial service and public live stream 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Dave Hugger officiating. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com
