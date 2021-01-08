Clear

Michael Shane Owens, 52

Michael Shane Owens 52, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday December 19, 2020 in Saint Joseph.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 1:42 PM

Michael Shane Owens 52, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Saturday December 19, 2020 in Saint Joseph. He was born August 24, 1968 in St. Joseph, Missouri son of Joyce & Jack Owens. He loved his dog, Chiefs football, and going for walks. Shane is survived by mother, Joyce Owens, Saint Joseph, MO, father, Jack (Elaine) Owens, Tucson, AZ, brother, Sean Owens, Saint Joseph, MO. The family will receive friends from 1-2 pm Wednesday with a memorial service and public live stream 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Dave Hugger officiating. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Clarinda
Cloudy
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Falls City
Cloudy
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
We had a cloudy start to the morning across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Highs made it into the mid and upper 30s on Thursday. Cloudy skies will stay with us as we end the week. Temperatures will then stay in the mid 30s for highs. Highs look to stay in the mid 30's heading into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories