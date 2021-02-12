Troy, Kansas Michael Steven “Mike” Hegarty, 71, of Troy, Kansas passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at his home.

Mike was born on August 3, 1949 in Atchison, Kansas to Patrick L. and Lillian (Hampl) Hegarty.

He attended spring Grove School, Doniphan and graduated from Troy High School in 1967. Mike was a member of the St. John’s Catholic Church, Doniphan, Kansas and past member of the Troy American Legion Post #55. Mike served in the U.S. Army and was a farmer all his life.

Mike married Terri Winkel on October 17, 1987 in Troy, Kansas. She survives of the home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Pat “PJ” Hegarty and sister-in-law, Julie Hegarty.

Additional survivors: children, Danny King, Smithville, Missouri, Leslie Suba (John), Sugar Creek, Missouri and Thomas Hegarty, Troy, Kansas.

Grandchildren, Ashlyn King, Tyler King and LeAnna Suba.

Siblings, Vic Hegarty, Sheila (Larry) Boos, Mary (Joe) Perkins and Tim (Teresa) Hegarty all of Atchison, Kansas.

Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral Mass: 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 10, 2021

At the St. Charles Catholic Church, Troy, Kansas.

Rosary: 5:30 P.M. Tuesday evening at the church with visitation to follow until 7:30 P.M. Due to Covid, face masks are required.

Friends may call after 9 A.M. Tuesday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.

Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas. Where there will be full military honors under the auspices of the Troy American Legion Post #55.

Memorials: Mike Hegarty Memorial or the St. John’s Mission Fund.