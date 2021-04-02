Michael Taylor McKague, 70, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.
He was born December 8, 1950 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Howard and Barbara (Hemstock) McKague.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Survivors include his sister, Lorna Sifers.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Memorial Park Cemetery. Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
