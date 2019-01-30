Michael V. Crawford

1947-2019

Michael V. Crawford, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019.

He was born June 10, 1947 in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

He was a baptized at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Sunnyvale, California.

Michael was a Sgt. with the U.S. Marines having served two tours in Vietnam. He worked with United Airlines for over 40 years until retirement in 2013. Michael later moved to St. Joseph, Missouri in 2015 to be with and care for his mother.

He enjoyed fishing, was an avid sports fan, including football, baseball and basketball. Michael also enjoyed attending church and related activities.

He was preceded in death by his father, Forrest Vern Crawford; grandparents, Opha and Hazel Crawford, and Ernest Bundy; great-grandparents, John and Mary Ripley.

Survivors include mother, Dorothy Crawford; sister, Carole Rezetko (Ronald); numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a memorial contribution, the family requests they be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com