Michael W. Wright July 30, 1951 - November 22, 2018

Michael W. Wright 67, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018 in a Saint Joseph health care center. He was born July 30, 1951 in Leavenworth, Kansas. He worked at the Western Regional Diagnostic Corrections Center as a Laundry Manager. He enjoyed collecting Edison record players, and he was a Catholic. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Wright, father, Wayne Sparks, mother, Jean (Elmer) Wright, and a brother, Patrick Wright. He is survived by son, Matthew (Amber) Wright of Saint Joseph, MO, brothers, Danny (Debbie) Wright and Billy Wright, and sisters; Mary Ward and Rita Wright all of Leavenworth, KS. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home with a Memorial Service following at 7:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.