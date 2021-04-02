Micheal Anthony Wright, 28, passed away on March 19, 2021.

He recently turned his life around and was living a beautiful life with his life partner Daniela Funk, who is expecting his child. Micheal was a loving father to Landyn, James, Ky-Lynn and Elliott. Micheal enjoyed his friends and family and loved making everybody laugh. He always had a smile for everyone he saw. He touched a lot of lives in his short life and left a handprint on all.

He is survived by a grandmother, Rhonda Wright, a mother Tawny Boling, a father Greg Wright, Jr., his nephew David Miller and his sister Richele Jenkins and husband Randy, sister Shelby Bonea, a brother Ryan Funk, a brother D.J. and wife Tammy, a brother Corey Sellars, his aunts Susan Parker, Michelle Wright and Jamie Villanueva, his cousin Nicholas Melendez and wife Jourdynn, cousin Simon Gutierrez and so many more. His family is big but he loved them all.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother and grandfather Linda and Richard Cellarius and a grandfather Greg Wright, Sr.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Thursday, March 25 with a Memorial Service following at 7:00 PM at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A Celebration of Life and dinner will be held 2:00 PM Saturday at the VFW in St. Joseph.