Clear

Michele Diane Jordan, 56, formerly of St. Joseph

The body has been cremated. A rosary will be recited at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 30, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel, with family receiving friends from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. A private burial will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Posted: Dec. 27, 2018 4:55 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Michele Diane Jordan, 56, formerly of St. Joseph, died peacefully on Thursday, December 13, 2018, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.
Michele was born February 15, 1962, to James R. and Norma L. "Dee" Jordan. She graduated from Co-Cathedral Elementary School, Bishop LeBlond High School and Missouri Western State University. Her specialty was in personnel/human relations, and she worked for several firms, including the Half-Price Store, Atwood Publishing and the TSA; for several years she hired the security guards at KCI.
She and her partner of 22 years, Mark Roberts, moved to Oregon in 2011, where she worked for Axiom Electronics.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include Mr. Roberts; his parents, Art and Kay Eastwood, all of Beaverton; a brother and sister, Terry Jordan and Denise Lewis, both of St. Joseph; nieces Alexis McGuire (Corey) of St. Joseph and Kristin Kretzer (David) of Cantonment, FL; three great-nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.
Michele liked to travel and to cook, and especially liked visiting Oregon's coastal towns with Mark. A big fan of rock music, her favorite groups were The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart and The Doors. She was a kind, loving girl with a sweet spirit, and truly will be missed.
The body has been cremated. A rosary will be recited at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 30, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel, with family receiving friends from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. A private burial will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Donations are requested to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Windy conditions and a few showers are expected to continue this evening as a cold front works through the area. This very strong front will be a large temperatures swing as temperatures will fall from the 50s to the upper 20s and lower 30s in a matter of a few hours. Lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events