Michele Diane Jordan, 56, formerly of St. Joseph, died peacefully on Thursday, December 13, 2018, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Michele was born February 15, 1962, to James R. and Norma L. "Dee" Jordan. She graduated from Co-Cathedral Elementary School, Bishop LeBlond High School and Missouri Western State University. Her specialty was in personnel/human relations, and she worked for several firms, including the Half-Price Store, Atwood Publishing and the TSA; for several years she hired the security guards at KCI.

She and her partner of 22 years, Mark Roberts, moved to Oregon in 2011, where she worked for Axiom Electronics.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include Mr. Roberts; his parents, Art and Kay Eastwood, all of Beaverton; a brother and sister, Terry Jordan and Denise Lewis, both of St. Joseph; nieces Alexis McGuire (Corey) of St. Joseph and Kristin Kretzer (David) of Cantonment, FL; three great-nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

Michele liked to travel and to cook, and especially liked visiting Oregon's coastal towns with Mark. A big fan of rock music, her favorite groups were The Rolling Stones, Rod Stewart and The Doors. She was a kind, loving girl with a sweet spirit, and truly will be missed.

The body has been cremated. A rosary will be recited at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 30, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel, with family receiving friends from 2:00 - 4:00 PM. A private burial will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Donations are requested to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association