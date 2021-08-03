Michele “Flaherty” Huff, 57

Michele “Flaherty” Huff, age 57, died peacefully surrounded by family and friends at her home in Savannah, MO, on July 15, 2021.

Michele was born May 28, 1964 in Britt, Iowa to Larry Flaherty and Linda “Michelson” Barton. She graduated from Corwith-Wesley High School in Iowa in 1982 and from DMACC in Ankeny, Iowa with her associates degree in nursing. She later graduated from Missouri Western University in St Joseph, MO with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Michele was a devoted caregiver for her family and professionally devoted her life as a nurse for over 40 years. She was also an active member of the Savannah United Methodist Church. She was a bicycling and camping enthusiast and enjoyed traveling with her husband and family.

She married Douglas Huff on July, 20, 1985 in Wesley, Iowa. They had three children: Alyssa, Mallarie, and Collin. And more recently welcomed 4 grandchildren: Henry, Grace, Llewyn, and Leonard. Michele loved being known as “granny” to her grandkids, to whom she devoted endless love and care.

Michele was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Cathy “Helm” Flaherty.

Survivors include: husband Doug, children Alyssa Gibson (Tyler), Mallarie Schafer (Joe), and Collin Huff (Alyssa Bryan), mother Linda Barton (Bob), father Larry Flaherty, brother Michael Flaherty (John Chaplin), niece Brianna Flaherty (Chase Rohrbaugh), grandchildren Henry, Grace, Llewyn, and Leonard - as well as countless friends and extended family.

Michele will be cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Celebration of Life Services 10:00 AM Monday, July 19th at the Savannah United Methodist Church. Inurnment Bennett Lane Cemetery following the services.

The family will receive friends 5:00-8:00 PM Sunday, July 18th at the Savannah United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to the Savannah United Methodist Church.